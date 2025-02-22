SI

Angel Reese Had Profound Reaction to Historic Unrivaled Performance

Reese tallied the first 20-point, 20-rebound game in Unrivaled history Friday.

Blake Silverman

Reese of the Rose takes a moment against the Vinyl during a timeout in the first half of the Unrivaled women’s professional 3v3 basketball league at Wayfair Arena.
Angel Reese dominated Friday night in Unrivaled, the new three-on-three women's basketball league co-founded by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart.

Reese's Rose Basketball Club upset Collier's Lunar Owls squad, which was undefeated heading into the night. Reese dropped 22 points and grabbed 21 rebounds in the win, becoming the first player to record a 20-point, 20-rebound game in Unrivaled's brief history.

And she did it all in just 23 minutes of play, fouling out just before Rose BC finished the big 72-63 upset win to improve to 5-4 during Unrivaled's inaugural season.

After the game, Reese opened up about the weight on her shoulders as a young star who often receives unwarranted criticism.

“It’s so much I can say. But for me, to keep going, it’s hard. It is hard," Reese said to reporters postgame as she held back emotions, via USA Today's Safid Deen. "To live my life isn’t easy. And I don’t want to get emotional, but that’s why I put the work in every day.

“There are little girls that look up to me. There are the college girls that look up to me. And just being able to be an inspiration every day—that’s why I try to keep going through all the negativity. ... At 22, it’s hard living this life. But I’m grateful. I’m blessed. And being here at Unrivaled has been the best thing for me.”

She is averaging a double-double with 12.1 points and 11.4 rebounds per game through nine games in Unrivaled. Reese and Rose BC are back in action Monday against Phantom Basketball Club, which features stars Brittney Griner, Sabrina Ionescu and Satou Sabally.

