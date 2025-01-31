Angel Reese Returning to LSU for Sky Preseason Game Against Brazilian National Team
The Pete Maravich Assembly Center will host a familiar face in May, as Angel Reese is set to return to the LSU basketball arena with the Chicago Sky for a preseason showdown against the Brazilian National Team.
Reese, who played two seasons for the Tigers and won a national championship in 2022–23 while rising to national prominence, is preparing for her second season in the WNBA. Before the campaign tips off in mid-May, she and the Sky will return to her old stomping grounds for the preseason clash.
The game is scheduled for Friday, May 2, with tip-off time slated for 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT). Ticket sales for the game will go live on Feb. 17.
"I’m very excited the Sky will play a preseason game at LSU,” Reese said, via LSU Sports. “It will be amazing to return to Baton Rouge, a community that means so much to me. LSU was instrumental in preparing me for the WNBA and I can’t wait to hit the court in front of both Tigers and Sky fans!”
It's not the only preseason game the Brazilian National Team will take part in, either. The squad is also headed to Carver-Hawkeye Arena on the campus of the University of Iowa for a matchup against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.
The Sky's regular season tips off on May 17 in a road matchup at Gainbridge Fieldhouse against the Fever.