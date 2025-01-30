Caitlin Clark Will Return to Iowa to Play Preseason Game With Fever
Iowa legend Caitlin Clark will make her return to Carver-Hawkeye Arena in May, just over a year after her incredible college career with the Hawkeyes came to a close.
The Indiana Fever announced a preseason game at the University of Iowa set for May 4 against the Brazilian National Team.
"We couldn't be more excited to play at Carver-Hawkeye Arena and we know Iowa fans will deliver an unforgettable homecoming for Caitlin," Indiana Fever president of basketball operations Kelly Krauskopf said in a statement. "Countless Hawkeye fans have become Fever fans, and we consider them family. That's what will make this preseason matchup so special for us."
The exhibition is scheduled just one day after the Fever host the Washington Mystics for a home preseason game in Indianapolis. They'll wrap preseason play with a game at the Atlanta Dream on May 10. The Fever begin regular season play on May 17 for a home tilt with the Chicago Sky.
Clark is already set to return to Iowa City on Feb. 2 for her jersey retirement ahead of the Hawkeyes' game against USC. Now, fans of the Hawkeyes will have to wait just a few more months to see her step foot back on the court where she became a national sensation.