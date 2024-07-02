Angel Reese Shares What Motivates Her in Heartwarming Exchange With Young Fan
Angel Reese has become one of the most popular women's basketball players on the planet, and on Tuesday she did her best to inspire a young fan during a pregame interaction.
The Chicago Sky rookie forward gave a perfect answer when asked by a young fan to name what motives her.
"Girls like you," Reese said. "Little girls that look up to me. Being able to wake up every day and know that little eyes are watching me. I hope one day that you can do what I'm doing."
This is a great moment and a great message from Reese.
The 22-year-old rose to national prominence while winning a national title with LSU in 2023. She was named the NCAA Tournament's Most Outstanding Player that year and was a two-time first-team All-American. The Sky selected Reese with the seventh pick in the loaded 2024 WNBA draft, and she has not disappointed. On June 30, she broke the WNBA record for consecutive double-doubles in a single season with 10.
Reese, Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink and others are part of the new wave of women's basketball players sparking major interest in the sport. She's already a star and only becoming more popular. Interactions like this will only solidify that growth.