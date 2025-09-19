Angel Reese Had Simple Two-Word Response to First Signature Shoes Flying Off Shelves
Angel Reese's first signature shoe, the Reebok Angel Reese 1, saw a successful launch Thursday.
The second-year Sky star's shoe released in three colorways: a pink pair named "Mebounds," a white version with light blue trim titled "Diamond Dust" and a black and white rendition called "Receipts Ready." On release day, all three colorways have completely sold out on Reebok's website.
Reese posted a grateful message on her X account along with a highlight video that showcased her shoe and new signature logo toward the end. She mentioned the risk involved with launching three versions of the shoe at once, but was thankful and grateful they sold out.
She followed that up with the simple message, "thank ya" in all caps with a screenshot of each colorway of her new shoe sold out on the Reebok site.
The Angel Reese 1 released for $120 per pair Thursday. While the shoe is sold out on Reebok's direct site, the kicks could still be available at select retailers like Dick's Sporting Goods.
Her second WNBA season came to a divisive close as she was outspoken about the state of her struggling team, seeming to leave the door open for a future exit. The Sky suspended Reese for half of a game due to "statements detrimental to the team" and she then sat out the final two games of the year while nursing a back injury.
Whether her future is in Chicago or not, she'll see plenty of her sneakers wherever she goes.