Angel Reese Shares Emotional Post After Sky Drama, Critical Comments About Team
Sky star Angel Reese appears to be trying to put this year's drama behind her in her latest post on social media.
Reese stirred up some controversy late in the WNBA season after she made critical comments about her team in a Chicago Tribune article and seemed to leave the door open for a future exit. The Sky suspended Reese for half a game over “statements detrimental to the team," and Reese ended up sitting out the last two games of the season as she dealt with a back injury.
Amid recent friction between Reese, her teammates and the Sky organization, the Chicago star shared an emotional post on X (formerly Twitter) looking back on her Year 2 campaign.
"YEAR 2. You taught me so much. You taught me so many lessons. You showed a TON of growth. You fought through SO much adversity. Yet you still PREVAILED, still showed up, and God has a plan for you. This is only the beginning," Reese wrote.
Reese capped off a productive second season in the league as the WNBA's rebounding leader, averaging 12.6 boards across 30 games. She also set a number of rebounding feats, which includes notching her 46th career double-double to set a new league record for the most double-doubles in a player's first two seasons. She finished with 23 double-doubles in 2025 after recording 26 of them in her rookie campaign.
As rumors surrounding Reese's future continue to swirl, Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca maintained that he has no plans to trade the young star. "Until I hear differently, that’s the direction we’re going to move, is that she’s on the roster," Pagliocca said.
Reese and the Sky will now look ahead to a pivotal offseason hoping to secure more shooting talent and depth after winning just 23 games in the last two years combined.