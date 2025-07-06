SI

Angel Reese's Teammates Were So Pumped Up Learning About Her WNBA All-Star Selection

Reese earned her second All-Star appearance when she was named a reserve Sunday.

Blake Silverman

Reese is swarmed by teammates at practice after being named a WNBA All-Star
Reese is swarmed by teammates at practice after being named a WNBA All-Star / Screengrab via the Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) on X/Twitter
In this story:

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese earned her second WNBA All-Star appearance in as many seasons Sunday when she was named a reserve for this year's festivities in Indianapolis.

Sky coach Tyler Marsh informed Reese and her teammates at practice that she would represent the squad as their sole participant at the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game. When the Sky heard the news, they absolutely erupted in excitement for their star player.

The players made Reese give a speech after the commotion settled down, where she humbly deferred the accomplishment to the full group.

"I'm very thankful for you guys," she began. "I don't think individual awards happen without the team so I appreciate you guys for standing with me, sticking by me publicly and privately through the whole season so thank you guys, I love you guys."

She's the only player across the league to average more than 10 rebounds per game so far this season, with a whopping 12.6 boards per contest. She's also the only WNBA player averaging a double-double this year, adding 12.4 points per game alongside the 12.6 rebounds.

The Sky sit toward the bottom of the league standings with a 5–11 record, with only the 2–15 Connecticut Sun below them. Amid the difficult season, Reese rightfully gets her flowers and her teammates couldn't be more thrilled.

More WNBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/WNBA