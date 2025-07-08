SI

Angel Reese Slammed Coach’s Clipboard to the Ground In Final Minute of Sky’s Loss

The Chicago Sky's star forward was incensed on Tuesday and showed it by slamming a clipboard to the ground.

Liam McKeone

Reese was visibly frustrated near the end of Tuesday's Sky-Mystics game / WNBA
On Tuesday the Chicago Sky and Washington Mystics engaged in some WNBA matinee action with an 11:30 a.m. ET tip in a regular season clash. And things got fiery near the end.

The score was tied at 77 with about 30 seconds to go in the fourth quarter. The Sky challenged a loose ball foul that was called on Chicago while multiple members of both teams scrapped fiercely for a loose ball. As the Sky players headed to the sideline Angel Reese was absolutely furious and smashed a clipboard out of a coach's hand as she walked to the bench.

It is unclear if anything specific got Reese riled up or if it was merely the product of frustration from a physical end-of-game sequence. Either way, she was unable to harness it and power the Sky to victory; Chicago ultimately lost, 81-79, to Washington.

Reese continued her streak of massive rebounding statlines while also leading her team in scoring. She put up 22 points to go with 15 boards, extending her own WNBA record.

