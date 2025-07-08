Angel Reese Slammed Coach’s Clipboard to the Ground In Final Minute of Sky’s Loss
On Tuesday the Chicago Sky and Washington Mystics engaged in some WNBA matinee action with an 11:30 a.m. ET tip in a regular season clash. And things got fiery near the end.
The score was tied at 77 with about 30 seconds to go in the fourth quarter. The Sky challenged a loose ball foul that was called on Chicago while multiple members of both teams scrapped fiercely for a loose ball. As the Sky players headed to the sideline Angel Reese was absolutely furious and smashed a clipboard out of a coach's hand as she walked to the bench.
It is unclear if anything specific got Reese riled up or if it was merely the product of frustration from a physical end-of-game sequence. Either way, she was unable to harness it and power the Sky to victory; Chicago ultimately lost, 81-79, to Washington.
Reese continued her streak of massive rebounding statlines while also leading her team in scoring. She put up 22 points to go with 15 boards, extending her own WNBA record.