SI

Angel Reese Unveils Cool New Outdoor Basketball Court in Chicago

A beautiful new court for Chicago residents to play outdoors.

Liam McKeone

Reese now has a cool outside court in Chicago
Reese now has a cool outside court in Chicago / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Angel Reese's second WNBA season is off to something of a slow start. The former LSU star is averaging 11.0 points and 11.7 rebounds in 30.3 minute sper game for the Chicago Sky, which are all down from her rookie season. In addition the Sky lost four straight games to kick off the 2025 season and currently sit at 3–8. On the other hand, she's demonstrating much better playmaking chops, dishing out 3.6 assists per game.

So a bit of a mixed bag to kick off Reese's sophomore campaign, one might say. But Wednesday brought an undeniably cool accomplishment.

Reese unveiled a gorgeous new outdoor basketball court in Chicago for fans to enjoy as part of an endorsement deal with Cash App. It looks awesome.

It's a great addition to the city. There can never be enough basketball courts, after all. And this may very well be the coolest-looking of all the Chicago courts.

A bright spot in an otherwise rocky stretch for Reese and Chicago.

More WNBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/WNBA