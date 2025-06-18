Angel Reese Unveils Cool New Outdoor Basketball Court in Chicago
Angel Reese's second WNBA season is off to something of a slow start. The former LSU star is averaging 11.0 points and 11.7 rebounds in 30.3 minute sper game for the Chicago Sky, which are all down from her rookie season. In addition the Sky lost four straight games to kick off the 2025 season and currently sit at 3–8. On the other hand, she's demonstrating much better playmaking chops, dishing out 3.6 assists per game.
So a bit of a mixed bag to kick off Reese's sophomore campaign, one might say. But Wednesday brought an undeniably cool accomplishment.
Reese unveiled a gorgeous new outdoor basketball court in Chicago for fans to enjoy as part of an endorsement deal with Cash App. It looks awesome.
It's a great addition to the city. There can never be enough basketball courts, after all. And this may very well be the coolest-looking of all the Chicago courts.
A bright spot in an otherwise rocky stretch for Reese and Chicago.