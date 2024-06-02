Angel Reese Earns WNBA Fine for Not Speaking to Media After Fever Game
Saturday's Indiana Fever 71–70 win over the Chicago Sky caused quite a stir on and off the court.
Sky's Chennedy Carter fouled Fever star Caitlin Clark hard and was originally issued an away-from-ball foul, but it was later changed to a Flagrant 1 after WNBA review. After this hard foul, Sky rookie Angel Reese was seen applauding for her teammate. This on-court moment sparked some controversy on social media.
Reese did not speak to media after the game, and the league fined her $1,000 for failing to attend media sessions. Additionally, the Sky organization was find $5,000 for not making all players available for media.
Fever coach Christie Sides was not happy with the foul, and she even posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, asking for something to be done about fouls like this.
Clark and Reese's names have been intertwined since the two faced each other in the NCAA tournament final in 2023 when Reese's LSU Tigers beat Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes. The two emphasize constantly how there isn't beef between them, but this moment on Saturday caused a social media frenzy regarding the two star rookies, making fans question what the relationship is between them.