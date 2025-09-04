Angel Reese's Latest Technical Foul Will Mean a Suspension
Angel Reese made headlines on Wednesday after she made comments about her Chicago Sky future, telling the Chicago Tribune that she would not be "settling for the same s--- we did this year" and urging the organization to get some great players. The WNBA superstar clarified that she did not mean to put her current teammates down and claimed that her language was taken out of context.
Reese and her current Sky teammates then dismantled the Connecticut Sun, 88-64, to improve to 10-30 on the season. In addition to her 18 points and 13 rebounds, Reese also picked up a technical foul after some contact with Aaliyah Edwards while the two were battling for position.
This is not the most egregious foul by any means but the technical ruling could have significant impact as it's Reese's eighth such infraction on the season. If it's not rescinded—and it very well could be—this will result in her serving a one-game suspension during the Sky's next game which happens to be Friday against the Indiana Fever.
The eight-technical threshold is up from seven last year and Reese would be the first WNBA player this year to surprass it.