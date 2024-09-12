SI

Bam Adebayo Tweets One-Word Message of Support for A'ja Wilson in WNBA MVP Race

Wilson has led the Aces to the second-best record in the West so far this season.

Liam McKeone

Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces are second in the Western Conference as the playoffs approach / Dylan Buell/Getty Images
As the WNBA season winds down, A'ja Wilson is putting a capper on another absolutely stellar season for the Las Vegas Aces. It may very well be her best yet, in fact. The two-time MVP is putting up career-high numbers nearly across the board, averaging 27.3 points and 11.9 rebounds per game. The wins have accompanied the big numbers, as the Aces find themselves second in the West with four games to go in the regular season and are well-positioned to defend their title.

While there are a few games left before votes must be cast, it certainly feels like it's Wilson and then everybody else in the WNBA MVP race. She's in pole position to take home her third trophy.

On Wednesday night she broke the league's single-season scoring record. And then she appeared to receive a message of support from Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo.

"U'nanimous," Adebayo tweeted on Thursday.

Wilson was recently introduced as a "guest" of Adebayo's when he received the key to the city from the mayor of Miami-Dade.

Wilson leads the league in points per game, blocks per game, and most counting stats like total points, defensive rebounds, field goals, and free throws. It's been a dominant 2024 for the Aces superstar, no two ways about it.

The next Vegas game is Friday against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.

Liam McKeone

