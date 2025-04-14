WNBA Draft Showstoppers: 8 Best Draft Day Fits From Paige Bueckers to Kiki Iriafen
The 2025 WNBA draft is finally here.
As this year's top prospects wait in anticipation for their name to be called on draft night in New York City, they can look around the room and marvel at the sheer amount of talent in women's hoops—and at the coolest, dressiest and most stunning draft day fits.
It's no surprise that players came dressed to impress ahead of what may be the most important day of their lives so far. Everyone from projected No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers to USC star Kiki Iriafen to LSU standout Aneesha Morrow dazzled on the orange carpet, ready to bring their own unique styles to the W.
This year marks the second straight season in which the WNBA draft has been open to the public. That fact wasn't lost on the soon-to-be rookies who, as the younger generation would say, absolutely slayed.
Here are the 8 best fits from the 2025 WNBA draft:
8. Hailey Van Lith, TCU
Hailey Van Lith recently graced the digital cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and looked as confident as ever Monday night.
The TCU guard made waves for leaving LSU and finishing her collegiate hoops career with the Horned Frogs, where she helped lead the team on an Elite Eight run in TCU's first Big Dance since 2010.
Van Lith donned a short black dress that sparkled as much as she did during the women's NCAA tournament. Easy, breezy, beautiful—a true cover girl.
7. Aziaha James, NC State
Aziaha James was invited to the draft in New York City, along with fellow Wolfpack teammate Saniya Rivers, and her outfit didn't disappoint.
James and Rivers helped NC State storm into the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament, but James stood alone on the orange carpet with a shamelessly bold fit.
She chose a black shirtless suit jacket and combined it with a flowy black skirt, topping it off with hipster sunglasses and a silver necklace. It wasn't exactly the wardrobe pairing most people would reach for, but it sure made a statement.
6. Sonia Citron, Notre Dame
Sometimes, simpler is better. Notre Dame guard Sonia Citron didn't play around with her draft day outfit on Monday, choosing to wear a slim black dress suit with minimalist jewelry. Add in a pair of black sunglasses, and her outfit could have come straight out of a Charli XCX music video.
Citron, who helped the Fighting Irish reach the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament and averaged 14.1 points in her senior season, made an indelible mark on Notre Dame's program and will soon find her next home in the pros.
The New York native looks like she's right where she belongs.
5. Aneesah Morrow, LSU
Aneesah Morrow was one of the nation's best rebounders this past season and proved to be a dominant force to be reckoned with in the paint. Her WNBA draft day outfit got that point across.
Morrow finished as LSU's leading scorer (18.7 points per game) in her senior season while also recording 30 double doubles and helped lead the Tigers to an Elite Eight finish. The star forward definitely upped her stock in the women's NCAA tournament and may have locked down a first-round projection.
Her outfit consisted of a cropped black leather jacket over a long leather dress that seemed say, "Standing on business." And she was.
3. Madison Scott, Ole Miss
Madison Scott rarely missed during her senior year at Ole Miss, and she continued that trend on the orange carpet at the 2025 WNBA draft.
Scott capped off an amazing career with the Rebels this past season, becoming the fourth player in program history to surpass 1,600 career points and 1,000 career rebounds. The 6' 2" combo guard would become just the eighth Ole Miss women's basketball player to ever be drafted, and she dressed for the moment.
Scott sported a fresh black checkered suit with a low neckline, and she wore a silver necklace that proudly displayed her jersey number, No. 24.
What can we say, we love a snazzy suit.
3. Georgia Amoore, Kentucky
When an NBA player designs your draft day fit, you automatically finish in the top three. Kentucky guard Georgia Amoore got the star treatment Monday night after showing up in an outfit created by the ever-stylish Russell Westbrook and his streetwear label, Honor the Gift.
Amoore showed up in a black leather blazer with contrasting white floral embroidery paired with a mini skirt and several unique pieces of jewelry. It was a jaw-dropping look that gave the Australian star an unmistakable swagger on one of the most important nights of her life.
Amoore averaged 19.6 points and shot a career-high 42.3% from the field in her senior season at Kentucky and will leave Lexington having set several school records.
Fun fact: Amoore became the third player in Division I women's college basketball to reach 2,300 points and 800 assists, joining the likes of Caitlin Clark and Sabrina Ionescu. Now that's star power.
2. Kiki Iriafen, USC
Finally, a reprieve from the all-black fits. USC forward Kiki Iriafen wowed fans with her all-gold dress at the draft, and you know she had a pair of shoes to match.
Iriafen joined USC after three years at Stanford and teamed up with fellow star JuJu Watkins to take the Big Ten by storm. Iriafen, a unanimous All-Big Ten First Team selection, averaged 18 points in her first and final campaign with the Trojans and helped propel USC to a conference title and Elite Eight finish.
Watkins might be the golden child of women's college hoops, but Iriafen rightfully shone in the spotlight with a golden gleam of her own.
1. Paige Bueckers, UConn
The No. 1 spot for the likely No. 1 pick.
UConn star Paige Bueckers is the consensus top selection of this year's draft, and you can bet she dressed like it. Bueckers just won her first-ever national title in the women's NCAA tournament and has since embarked on a publicity tour across the states, but she made sure to clean up for Monday's big event.
Bueckers showed up to last year's draft in a stunning all-white Louis Vuitton ensemble to support her former UConn teammates. This time, she worked with stylist Brittany Hampton to style a bedazzling sequined black suit.
"Her draft day is her opulence moment,” Hampton said. “It’s going to be power dressing for sure.”
A bit surprised Bueckers didn't try to incorporate the natty basketball net in her outfit, but maybe that needed a wash.
It wasn't Bueckers's only look at the WNBA draft, either. She broke out a new look on the floor at the draft, just minutes before she's expected to be the Dallas Wings' selection with the No. 1 pick.