Breanna Stewart Live Tweeted From All-Star Sidelines to Hype Up Liberty Teammates
Breanna Stewart sat front and center to watch her New York Liberty teammates shine in the WNBA All-Star Skills Challenge and Three-Point Contest.
The night started with Liberty's Natasha Cloud taking home the Skills Challenge crown. Stewart was there in the front row of Gainbridge Fieldhouse to cheer her on.
Then, Sabrina Ionescu won her second three-point contest crown shortly after. Stewart was taking videos and photos like a basketball mom. She was also live tweeting throughout the event, rooting on her teammates online and in person. Check out some of the tweets she posted during Friday night's events.
Stewie also wanted to remind people that the Liberty swept the competition.
Stewart was excited on the sidelines, too, telling the WNBA social team that there's "a lot of money coming home tonight!"
It's safe to say Stewart's their biggest fan. We love a supportive teammate.
Stewart will get to shine herself on Saturday night when she makes her seventh All-Star appearance. She'll be competing on Team Napheesa Collier, while Ionescu will be on the other side of the court on Team Caitlin Clark.