Breanna Stewart Used Her Latest Tunnel Fit to Tease Her New Venture
Breanna Stewart was back Monday night like she never left. After missing a month due to a bone bruise in her right knee, the Liberty forward put up 19 points and five rebounds in her return to the court in a win over the Sun.
But that was not all that fans were talking about.
Ahead of the game, Stewart made waves with her tunnel outfit. The three-time WNBA champion arrived at Barclays Center wearing a suit jacket and tie, but what had fans talking was a hat that read 'Stew York' in an upside down font. Following the game, Stewart announced that the hat and other merch would be made for available to fans on Wednesday morning, her 31st birthday.
Stewart has been associated the 'Stew York' moniker since signing with the Liberty in 2023. The collection sporting the phrase grew from Stewart asking her best friend and former college basketball player Corey Edwards to bring the idea of the hat to life.
"I wore it in during one of the tunnel fits, and then it kind of like popped off from there," Stewart told Sports Illustrated. "Everybody was like, 'Where's this hat? How can I get one?'"
Stewart built off that hype and her self-described "cozy chic" style with a few apparel pieces in the line, including two shirts and a hoodie. When asked which piece is her favorite, Stewart had to go with the 'Stew York Minute' t-shirt due to its minimalistic design.
"I'm lowkey obsessed," Stewart said. "It's something that you can wear all the time, and that's what I'm excited about. And I hope like the fans are are equally as excited."
Expect to see more of the 'I Love Stew York' line in a tunnel fit soon, with Stewart's Liberty teammates already receiving their 'Stew York' hats. As for Stewart, she is excited to be back on the court and connecting with fans in a new way.