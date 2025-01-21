Brittney Griner Will Check Out Free Agency for First Time Since Being Drafted by Mercury
For the first time since she was drafted No. 1 overall by the Phoenix Mercury in 2013, Brittney Griner will explore free agency this WNBA offseason, her agent reported on Tuesday via ESPN.
Multiple teams are expected to speak with Griner starting on Tuesday, her agent shared. Negotiations officially start on Tuesday, and WNBA players can start signing contracts on Feb. 1.
The new 3-on-3 women's basketball league Unrivaled has turned out to be a great spot for teams to speak with free agents about the upcoming WNBA season, Griner included. The inaugural Unrivaled season kicked off last Friday, with Griner's Phantom BC playing its first game on Saturday. So far, Phantom BC is 0-2. They play their next game on Friday vs. Mist BC.
When talking about the opportunity Unrivaled has given players, Griner admitted she "want[s] to show off my skills for free agency." It sounds like she's open to landing on a new team for the 2025 season.
This of course isn't the first time Griner has been a free agent in her career, but she always ends up re-signing a contract with her loyal Mercury. Could this be the year where WNBA fans see the 10-time All-Star play somewhere else?