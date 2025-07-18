SI

Indiana Fever Teammate Replaces Caitlin Clark in WNBA 3-Point Contest

Lexie Hull, Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham at an Indiana Fever game.
One of Caitlin Clark's teammates on the Indiana Fever will take her spot in the WNBA 3-point contest this weekend. On Friday morning the WNBA announced that Lexie Hull will replace Clark and represent the host city in the competition.

Hull leads the Fever in 3-point percentage this season and is fourth overall in the league at 46.8%, but she only takes 2.7 per game. Clark, who has taken eight attempts a game when she's been healthy this season has struggled, making just 27.1% of her shots from beyond the arc this season. Clark hurt her groin in a game earlier this week and will not participate in any of the All-Star festivities.

Hull played college ball at Stanford and was taken No. 6 by the Fever in 2022 NBA draft. She, along with Angel Reese, was also a member of Rose BC, the three-on-three team that won the inaugural Unrivaled championship.

Hull joins Sabrina Ionescu, Sonia Citron, Kelsey Plum and Allisha Gray in the contest which will be held tonight.

