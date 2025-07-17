WNBA All-Star Three-Point Contest: Time, Participants, & How to Watch
WNBA All-Star weekend takes place this weekend in Indianapolis at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The event kicks off with the three-point contest and skills challenge on Friday at 8 p.m. ET.
This year's three-point contest will be headlined by the event's two most recent champions—Allisha Gray and Sabrina Ionescu. Star Caitlin Clark is also extended to make her debut in the competition, pending the status of her injury.
Here's the full look at who will be competing and how to watch this year's WNBA three-point contest.
List of 2025 Participants
Player
Team
Year
Sabrina Ionescu
New York Liberty
Sixth Season
Caitlin Clark
Indiana Fever
Second Season
Sonia Citron
Washington Mystics
Rookie
Allisha Gray
Atlanta Dream
Ninth Season
Kelsey Plum
Los Angeles Sparks
Ninth Season
Allisha Gray, the reigning three-point contest champion, will be defending her crown this Friday. She is also the WNBA's leader in three-point shooting percentage this season.
Sabrina Ionescu, who won the three-point contest in 2023, will return to the competition this year. Ionescu holds the record all-time score in a WNBA or NBA three-point contest after scoring 37 points in 2023.
This will be Kelsey Plum's second time competing, after previously doing so in 2022. She has won the WNBA skills challenge before, but is still seeking her first victory in the three-point contest.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark announced Tuesday that she will be competing in the three-point contest for the first time. However, her status remains up in the air after she appeared to aggravate her groin injury during the Fever's game against the Connecticut Sun.
The three-point contest will welcome another newcomer in Mystics rookie Sonia Citron, who is shooting 36.5% from the three-point line this season.
Format and Rules
The three-point contest has competitors try to score as many points as they can while attempting three-pointers for just over a minute. There are five basketballs placed on racks around five different locations on the three-point arc. There are additionally two basketballs placed further out from the three-point arc, called the Starry range. Making those shots is worth three points.
On each rack, there are four regular balls and one money ball. The money ball is worth two points. Additionally, one of the five racks is entirely made up of money balls, and each contestant can choose which of the five locations they'd like to place this rack at.
There are two rounds in the competition. In the first round, all the competitors compete, and the top two finishers from that round advance to the final round. In the final round, the player who records the top score finishes as the champion.
How to Watch
The three-point contest will air alongside the skills challenge on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET on Friday. The following day, the All-Star Game headlined by captains Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier will be broadcasted on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET.