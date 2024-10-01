Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese Congratulated Cameron Brink On Her Engagement
The members of the 2024 WNBA rookie class continue to support each other.
On Monday night, Cameron Brink announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Ben Felter. The Los Angeles Sparks rookie broke the news in an Instagram post. Fellow WNBA rookie stars Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese both responded to the news with comments.
Clark posted four heart eye emojis in response soon after it was posted.
Reese followed by saying, "STOPPP. congrats bby."
Clark was the top pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, while Brink went second and Reese was the seventh pick. All three of them were first-team All-Americans in 2024 and have been a big part of the growth of women's basketball in the United States. They all continue to support each other publicly.
Brink is currently recovering from surgery to repair a torn ACL in her left knee. She was only able to play in 15 games during her rookie season before suffering the injury. Despite that, 2024 is ending on a high note for her. And her fellow draft classmates seem thrilled.