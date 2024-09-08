Caitlin Clark’s Response to Angel Reese’s Season-Ending Wrist Injury Was All Class
News of Chicago Sky star Angel Reese’s unfortunate season-ending injury elicited widespread supportive messages over the weekend. Fellow rookie Caitlin Clark was among those in the WNBA to give Reese a few kind words ahead of the Indiana Fever’s matchup against the Atlanta Dream on Sunday afternoon.
Clark and Reese have faced off four times this WNBA season with Clark’s Fever winning three of those games. The two rookies share a long history dating back to their Iowa and LSU days, but Clark had nothing but heartwarming things to say about her former collegiate rival.
“It’s definitely sad anytime you see anyone go down with an injury, especially people that you came into this league with, whether it’s Cam [Brink], whether it’s Angel,” Clark said. “Especially Angel, you want to see her finish out this year. Obviously she’s had a historic year, and she’s done some incredible things. For me, getting to play against her, her motor is up there if not the best in the league, she just doesn’t stop working.
“Congratulations to her, I thought she had a tremendous year. I thought she came into the league and really did what she’s done well her entire career as long as I’ve known her. So it’s definitely devastating, it’s never anything you want to see from a player.”
Reese announced on Saturday that she will miss the rest of the WNBA season due to a wrist injury.
"What a year," Reese wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). "I never would have imagined the last bucket of my rookie season would be a three but maybe that was God saying give them a taste of what they will be seeing more of in year 2 lol…You’ll still see me being the biggest cheerleader on the sideline! And Unrivaled league, see you soon!”
Prior to her injury, Reese had set numerous double-double and rebounding records through 34 games.
As for Clark, she looks to continue making more WNBA history in Sunday’s matchup against the Dream. The Fever have already clinched the playoffs and have won seven of their last nine games.