SI

Chicago Sky Star Rookie Angel Reese Suffers Season-Ending Wrist Injury

The forward's season is over, the team announced on Saturday night.

Mike McDaniel

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese's season is over due to a wrist injury.
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese's season is over due to a wrist injury. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Chicago Sky star rookie Angel Reese will miss the remainder of the WNBA season with a wrist injury, the team announced on Saturday night.

Reese confirmed the news with a post on her personal account on X.

"What a year," Reese's post began. "I never would have imagined the last bucket of my rookie season would be a three but maybe that was God saying give them a taste of what they will be seeing more of in year 2 lol. Through it all, I have showed that I belong in this league even when no one else believed. All I have ever wanted was to come into the W and make an impact. I can confidently say I have done that and will strive to keep doing so. I'm filled with emotions right now that I have a season ending injury, but also filled with so much gratitude for what is next."

In 34 starts, Reese averaged 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds while recording 26 double-doubles in her inaugural professional season. Her injury comes at a brutal time for the Sky, who continue to battle for one of the league's final playoff spots with a 12-22 record on the season.

Chicago returns to the floor on Sunday against the Dallas Wings.

More of the Latest Around the WNBA

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel

MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/WNBA