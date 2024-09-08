Chicago Sky Star Rookie Angel Reese Suffers Season-Ending Wrist Injury
Chicago Sky star rookie Angel Reese will miss the remainder of the WNBA season with a wrist injury, the team announced on Saturday night.
Reese confirmed the news with a post on her personal account on X.
"What a year," Reese's post began. "I never would have imagined the last bucket of my rookie season would be a three but maybe that was God saying give them a taste of what they will be seeing more of in year 2 lol. Through it all, I have showed that I belong in this league even when no one else believed. All I have ever wanted was to come into the W and make an impact. I can confidently say I have done that and will strive to keep doing so. I'm filled with emotions right now that I have a season ending injury, but also filled with so much gratitude for what is next."
In 34 starts, Reese averaged 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds while recording 26 double-doubles in her inaugural professional season. Her injury comes at a brutal time for the Sky, who continue to battle for one of the league's final playoff spots with a 12-22 record on the season.
Chicago returns to the floor on Sunday against the Dallas Wings.