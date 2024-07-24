Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese Jerseys Help WNBA Merch Sales Grow by Staggering Amount
Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are having record-breaking rookie seasons in the WNBA and they are helping the league's popularity grow in staggering numbers not only with their play, but with their jerseys, which have been the top sellers so far this year according to a recent report by the Sports Business Journal.
The WNBA has seen its merchandise sales grow by 500 percent, thanks largely to Clark and Reese.
Here are details from SBJ's report:
"Player-specific merchandise, such as jerseys and T-shirts, have seen a 1,000% increase in sales. Sales of league-specific merchandise -- which also includes the orange WNBA hoodie that has gained popularity -- are up 200%. Through the first half of the season, the top-five selling players are G Caitlin Clark, F Angel Reese, Liberty G Sabrina Ionescu, G Kate Martin and Aces F A’ja Wilson. The five top-selling teams are the Fever, Sky, Liberty, Aces and , showing similarities to the player rankings."
Clark and Reese teamed up last Saturday in the All-Star game to lead Team WNBA over Team USA and it feels like the two stars are just getting started in what should be special careers in the league.