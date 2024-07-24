SI

Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese Jerseys Help WNBA Merch Sales Grow by Staggering Amount

The two rookies are crushing it on, and off, the court.

Andy Nesbitt

Jul 20, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Team WNBA guard Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles alongside Team WNBA forward Angel Reese (5) against USA Women's National Team during the WNBA All Star Game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 20, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Team WNBA guard Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles alongside Team WNBA forward Angel Reese (5) against USA Women's National Team during the WNBA All Star Game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are having record-breaking rookie seasons in the WNBA and they are helping the league's popularity grow in staggering numbers not only with their play, but with their jerseys, which have been the top sellers so far this year according to a recent report by the Sports Business Journal.

The WNBA has seen its merchandise sales grow by 500 percent, thanks largely to Clark and Reese.

Here are details from SBJ's report:

"Player-specific merchandise, such as jerseys and T-shirts, have seen a 1,000% increase in sales. Sales of league-specific merchandise -- which also includes the orange WNBA hoodie that has gained popularity -- are up 200%. Through the first half of the season, the top-five selling players are  G Caitlin Clark,  F Angel Reese, Liberty G Sabrina Ionescu,  G Kate Martin and Aces F A’ja Wilson. The five top-selling teams are the Fever, Sky, Liberty, Aces and , showing similarities to the player rankings."

Clark and Reese teamed up last Saturday in the All-Star game to lead Team WNBA over Team USA and it feels like the two stars are just getting started in what should be special careers in the league.

Published
Andy Nesbitt

ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/WNBA