Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese Offer Well Wishes to Sparks' Cameron Brink After Injury
Past WNBA players have known fame, but Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese and Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink are part of the first generation of WNBA players to truly experience celebrity—and all the scrutiny that can accompany it.
The experience has bonded this year's rookie class, and when Brink tore her ACL Tuesday during the Sparks' 79-70 loss to the Connecticut Sun, Clark and Reese were quick to offer well wishes.
"It breaks your heart. She’s such a good basketball player but an even better person," Clark told reporters Wednesday via Matthew Byrne of ClutchPoints. "I know she'll come back stronger and I know so many people are thinking of her and praying for her."
Reese also expressed support for Brink on social media on Tuesday night, writing, "Prayers for my sweet girl!"
Brink averaged 7.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in 15 games this season.