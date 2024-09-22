SI

Caitlin Clark Suffered a Black Eye in Her First WNBA Playoff Game vs. Sun

Clark was poked in the eye in her playoff debut.

Stephen Douglas

Caitlin Clark on the ground after getting hit in the eye.
Caitlin Clark on the ground after getting hit in the eye. / Mark Smith-Imagn Images
Caitlin Clark made her WNBA playoff debut on Sunday afternoon against the Connecticut Sun. It was a very welcoming crowd considering it was on the road, but Clark struggled from the field early and the Sun jumped out to a lead in the second quarter and never looked back.

In addition to struggling with her shot, Clark took a poke in the eye early in the game from DiJonai Carrington. Clark was passing the ball when Carrington got her in the face. No foul was called and by the end of the game a black eye had developed.

You may recall that Clark and Carrington had a run-in earlier this season when the Sun player mocked Clark for flopping.

It should serve as a reminder of the result as the Fever prepare for Game 2 where they will try and extend their season.

