Connecticut Sun Troll ‘Bandwagon’ Fever, Caitlin Clark Fans Before Playoff Game
The Connecticut Sun are all too aware of who they’re playing against in the first round of the WNBA playoffs.
Ahead of Sunday’s home matchup against the Indiana Fever at Mohegan Sun Arena, the Sun couldn’t resist taking a subtle dig at the visiting fans who came to cheer on Caitlin Clark and the Fever.
The Sun showed several Fever fans on the jumbotron as part of what they dubbed a “Bandwagon Cam” in a not-so-subtle trolling tactic. The caption on the jumbotron read, “Loyal Fever Fan Since 2024.”
For their part, Fever fans didn't seem to mind the jab one bit. Many still stood up and cheered on camera, proudly donning or holding up Clark’s No. 22 jersey.
Clark’s impact on the WNBA has been astounding in her rookie campaign as she’s not only set numerous league records but also helped sell out arenas nationwide and increase the number of eyes on the game. Fox Sports analyst Michael Mulvihill reported that Clark’s Fever games in the regular season averaged nearly 1.2 million viewers on television, which was nearly triple the audience for all other WNBA games (394,000 viewers).
It comes as no surprise that Fever fans—both the O.G.s and the bandwagoners—are excitedly supporting their team in their first postseason appearance since 2016. The Sun and Fever will play a best-of-three series with the winner going on to play either the Minnesota Lynx or Phoenix Mercury.