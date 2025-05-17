SI

Caitlin Clark Gives Blunt Explanation for Flagrant Foul on Angel Reese

Tim Capurso

Clark was assessed a flagrant 1 after a hard foul on Reese.
Tensions ran high during the Indiana Fever's game against the Chicago Sky on Saturday, a regular season-opening contest for both teams.

During the third quarter with 4:38 remaining, Sky forward Angel Reese corralled a rebound, then, as she was attempting a layup, Fever star Caitlin Clark made contact with the Sky forward, sending her tumbling to the floor. Reese took exception to the hard foul and immediately had words for Clark. Once officials restored order, double technicals were issued to both Clark and Reese. But after a replay review, officials overturned the call and assessed a flagrant 1 to Clark.

After the end of the third quarter, Clark, during an interview with ESPN's Holly Rowe, made clear there was no "malicious intent" on her foul of Reese.

"It's just a good take foul," Clark said. "Either Angel gets wide open 2 points or we send them to the free throw line. Nothing malicious about it. It's just a good take foul every basketball player knows that."

Clark matter-of-factly addressed the subject, but one can be sure that it won't be the last time both she and Reese are asked about the play.

