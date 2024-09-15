Caitlin Clark Breaks WNBA Rookie Scoring Record With Perfectly Iconic Three-Pointer
Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark has been breaking all sorts of records in her first year in the WNBA. Add one more to the list.
In Sunday’s 110-106 win over the Dallas Wings, Clark passed Seimone Augustus for most points by a rookie in a single season. Augustus had previously set the WNBA record of 744 points in 2006.
And of course, the Fever rookie just had to make history in the most Caitlin Clark way possible. In the third quarter, Clark shook off her defender and sank a three-pointer to give her 746 points and counting.
Here’s the iconic bucket:
The 22-year-old guard now tops the all-time rookie lists in points, assists, and three-pointers.
Clark breaking an 18-year-old record comes as no surprise, considering the Fever star has been playing at an MVP-caliber level since the Olympic break. Indiana (20-19) clinched its first playoff berth since 2016 and will look to end the year on a bang in its final regular season game against the Washington Mystics on Thursday.