Caitlin Clark Had Classy Message About Iowa Fans Ahead of Return Game
Sunday will be a special day for Caitlin Clark as she returns to Iowa for a WNBA preseason game at the University of Iowa's Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Clark had a legendary and historic career at Iowa, which saw her lead the Hawkeyes to the NCAA championship game two years in a row.
On Sunday, Clark's Indiana Fever will play Brazil's national team in an exhibition game that starts at 4 p.m. ET.
Before the game, Clark shared a classy message about how she's looking forward to seeing Iowa fans again because they will be cheering just as hard for her teammates as they will for her:
"They’re the biggest Indiana Fever fans now," Clark said. "They want to meet all of my teammates. They want to cheer for my teammates. I was telling some of the girls this the other day—they’re going to go crazy for you, too. They’re going to have your backs. They want to cheer for you. They want to buy your jersey. They’re going to have signs about you. They want your autograph. They want a high-five from you. That's what I appreciate about them the most. They want to cheer, not only for myself, but everybody else on this team. They have so much fun watching us."
Here are those comments:
Clark's second WNBA season will officially start in a few weeks, but Sunday's preseason game should be one that she never forgets.