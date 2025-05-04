SI

Caitlin Clark Had Classy Message About Iowa Fans Ahead of Return Game

Andy Nesbitt

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark smiles during Saturday's preseason game.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark smiles during Saturday's preseason game. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Sunday will be a special day for Caitlin Clark as she returns to Iowa for a WNBA preseason game at the University of Iowa's Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Clark had a legendary and historic career at Iowa, which saw her lead the Hawkeyes to the NCAA championship game two years in a row.

On Sunday, Clark's Indiana Fever will play Brazil's national team in an exhibition game that starts at 4 p.m. ET.

Before the game, Clark shared a classy message about how she's looking forward to seeing Iowa fans again because they will be cheering just as hard for her teammates as they will for her:

"They’re the biggest Indiana Fever fans now," Clark said. "They want to meet all of my teammates. They want to cheer for my teammates. I was telling some of the girls this the other day—they’re going to go crazy for you, too. They’re going to have your backs. They want to cheer for you. They want to buy your jersey. They’re going to have signs about you. They want your autograph. They want a high-five from you. That's what I appreciate about them the most. They want to cheer, not only for myself, but everybody else on this team. They have so much fun watching us."

Here are those comments:

Clark's second WNBA season will officially start in a few weeks, but Sunday's preseason game should be one that she never forgets.

More WNBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/WNBA