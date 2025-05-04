How to Watch Caitlin Clark, Fever Preseason Game vs. Brazil at Iowa
The 2025 WNBA season is just around the corner, and for the first time in league history, every preseason game will be available to watch either via national broadcasts or online streaming. This marks a significant shift for the league as, prior to this year, just one preseason game had ever aired on national television.
A large portion of the WNBA's recent rise in interest can be attributed to a phenomenon known as the "Caitlin Clark Effect," centered around the widespread popularity of the Indiana Fever star.
Prior to becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the '24 draft, Clark spent four standout seasons with the Iowa Hawkeyes, where she not only became the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer, but also cemented her legacy as a cultural icon in the sports world.
Clark is now set for a homecoming this Sunday, as she and her Fever teammates will play a preseason game against the Brazilian National Team at the University of Iowa's Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Here's how to watch the contest:
How to Watch Indiana Fever vs. Brazil
Sunday's contest from Carver-Hawkeye Arena will tip-off at 4:00 p.m. EST and will air on ESPN. If you don't have cable, the game can also be watched on ESPN+, the network's subscription service.
- Date: Sunday, May 4
- Time: 4:00 p.m. EST
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Streaming: ESPN+
The Fever's matchup against the Brazil National Team is their second of three preseason games. They'll then kick off their 2025 regular season on Saturday, May 17, at Indiana's Gainbridge Field House, taking on Angel Reese, Hailey Van Lith, and the Chicago Sky.