Caitlin Clark Had Classy Move for Adoring Fans at Fever’s Road Game vs. Sky
Caitlin Clark is sitting out Sunday's game in Chicago as she continues to deal with a groin injury suffered earlier this month, but that didn't stop her from sharing a nice moment with a ton of her fans at Indiana's away game.
Clark, who hasn't played since July 15, has grown used to being in the spotlight, even when she isn't suiting up for the Fever. That continued Sunday at the United Center on Sunday, as she spent a good amount of time before tipoff signing autographs for the large number of supporters who were probably bummed that they didn't get to see her play, but were still able to meet their favorite player.
Check out this pregame scene:
The Fever jumped out to an early lead over the Sky, who are also without their young star, Angel Reese, who is sitting out with a back injury.