Caitlin Clark’s Cool Three-Pointer Led to Perfect Courtside Reaction by Tyrese Haliburton

The Pacers star was just like everyone else after this shot went in.

Caitlin Clark had everyone going nuts after this cool three-pointer in last Sunday's win over the Dream.
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever picked up a huge win last Sunday, beating the Atlanta Dream, 104-100, in an overtime thriller at home. The star rookie had another big game, finishing with 26 points and 12 assists.

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton was sitting courtside at the game (after attending the Colts' home opener earlier in the day) and he had a perfect seat to see Clark hit one of the coolest three-pointers of her young WNBA career.

In case you missed it, Clark hit a fallaway three-pointer from the corner that had the home crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse going nuts:

These photos shows Haliburton being in absolute awe of the shot:

Clark and the Fever will be back in action Wednesday night when they host the Las Vegas Aces at 7 p.m. ET.

Andy Nesbitt

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

