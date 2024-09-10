Caitlin Clark’s Cool Three-Pointer Led to Perfect Courtside Reaction by Tyrese Haliburton
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever picked up a huge win last Sunday, beating the Atlanta Dream, 104-100, in an overtime thriller at home. The star rookie had another big game, finishing with 26 points and 12 assists.
Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton was sitting courtside at the game (after attending the Colts' home opener earlier in the day) and he had a perfect seat to see Clark hit one of the coolest three-pointers of her young WNBA career.
In case you missed it, Clark hit a fallaway three-pointer from the corner that had the home crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse going nuts:
These photos shows Haliburton being in absolute awe of the shot:
Clark and the Fever will be back in action Wednesday night when they host the Las Vegas Aces at 7 p.m. ET.