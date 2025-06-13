Caitlin Clark Will Return to Fever Starting Lineup Saturday vs. Liberty
Caitlin Clark will officially return to action on Saturday, June 14 in the Indiana Fever's matchup vs. the reigning WNBA champions, the New York Liberty, the team announced Friday.
Clark's been out of the lineup since May 24 when she suffered a left quad strain.
Saturday's game will be broadcasted on ABC at 3 p.m. ET. The Fever have 41 nationally televised games this season, which is a WNBA record. It will likely be a tough matchup for the Fever as the Liberty remain undefeated this season a 9-0.
The reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year began "ramping back up" in practices earlier this week and now has been given the clearance to return to the lineup. Clark missed the Fever's last five games because of the injury, with Indiana going 2-3 in that span. Clark rejoins the 4-5 team as they sit seventh in the WNBA standings.
In four games with the Fever this season, Clark averaged 19 points, 6.0 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game.