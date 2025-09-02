Caitlin Clark Gets Encouraging Injury Update As Fever Approach End of Regular Season
Caitlin Clark has spent much of the 2025 WNBA season recovering from a multitude of injuries, including ailments to her groin and her quad, as well as a bone bruise in her left ankle. With just about one week remaining in the campaign, she's still not yet been cleared for contact in practice.
She did, however, take something of an important step forward. On Tuesday, Clark was seen participating in non-contract drills and 5-on-0 work during the Fever's shootaround ahead of their game against the Mercury.
Stephanie White addressed the status of her superstar guard and reigning Rookie of the Year, but said that Clark was still limited to shooting drills and individual work.
Clark hasn't played in a game for Indiana since before the All-Star break on July 15 and has only played in 13 games this season. Prior to the injury, she'd averaged 16.5 points, 8.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game.
In her absence, the Fever have managed to stay afloat and in the playoff race at 21–19, though they're 13–14 in games without Clark. It's unclear whether Clark will be able to suit up before the postseason gets underway, but White said Tuesday that the team is hoping to see the 23-year-old back on the court before the regular season concludes.
"That's the hope. She's working as hard as she can to make sure that she is coming back or is capable of coming back. I think that the long-term viewpoint of her health and wellness is the most important thing," White said, via ESPN.
Indiana has four games left to play before the end of the regular season, including Tuesday's tilt in Phoenix. They'll play again Friday at home against the Sky, Sunday on the road against the Mystics and they close out the campaign with a home game against the Lynx on Tuesday, Sept. 9.