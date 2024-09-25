Caitlin Clark Dropped Perfect Line About Fever’s Mindset Before Game 2 vs. Sun
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever will be playing their most important basketball game of the year in a win-or-go-home WNBA playoffs matchup against the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday night.
As the Fever gear up for Game 2 of the best-of-three series, Clark and the rest of the team is well aware of what’s at stake. Clark was held to just 11 points on 4-of-17 shooting in Indiana’s 93-69 blowout loss over the weekend, but the rookie guard will look to improve her numbers and help even the series in front of what’s expected to be a loud, sold-out crowd at Mohegan Sun Arena.
Clark herself is no stranger to pressure, having competed in several do-or-die NCAA tournament matchups back when she played for Iowa.
Clark had a short but powerful message on her team’s mindset heading into Wednesday’s game.
“40 minutes, that’s all we’re guaranteed,” Clark said, via the Indiana Fever social media team.
“Every game means a lot,” added Clark. “Coming out with the same intensity, just leave it all out there.”
The words of a true competitor.
Clark and the Fever will face off against the Sun at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. If Indiana can clinch the win, Game 3 will take place on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Sun previously went 3-1 against the Fever during the 2024 WNBA regular season.