What Is Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever's Playoff Schedule?

Clark will make her playoff debut on Sunday afternoon.

Caitlin Clark will make her playoff debut this weekend.
The WNBA playoff schedule has been announced and we now know when Caitlin Clark will make her WNBA postseason debut.

Clark and the Fever finished the season with a .500 record (20–20) and the sixth-best record in the league. This will be the first time they've made the postseason or finished .500 since they went 17-17 in 2016. Last year they went 13-27 and the three seasons before that they won a total of 17 games.

Who are the Fever playing in the postseason?

The Fever will take on the Connecticut Sun in the first round of the WNBA playoffs. The Sun went 28-12 and finished with the third-best record in the WNBA. The Sun feature a balanced scoring attack with six different players averaging double figures. Alyssa Thomas, who previously held the record for most assists in a season, a record which was broken by Clark this year, averages 8.5 assists a game.

This is the Sun's eighth straight season in the postseason. They've been to the WNBA Finals twice in that stretch, most recently in 2022, but have never won a championship.

What is the Fever's postseason schedule?

The Fever and Sun will play a best-of-three series. The first two games will be played at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. The third game will be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, if necessary.

Date

Time

Channel

Fever @ Sun

Sunday, 9/22

3pm Eastern

ABC

Fever @ Sun

Wednesday, 9/25

7:30pm Eastern

ESPN

Sun @ Fever

Friday, 9/27

TBD

ESPN

