Caitlin Clark Had Powerful Message for Her Team After Game 1 Playoff Loss to Sun

The Fever are now a loss away from having their season come to an end.

Andy Nesbitt

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) looks at the video board in the fourth quarter against Connecticut Sun during game one of the first round of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs at Mohegan Sun Arena.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) looks at the video board in the fourth quarter against Connecticut Sun during game one of the first round of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs at Mohegan Sun Arena. / Mark Smith-Imagn Images
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are now a loss away from having their season come to an end after falling to the the Connecticut Sun, 93-69, in Game 1 of their playoff series on Sunday.

Clark had a dreadful game in the loss, finishing with just 11 points on 4-of-17 shooting. She hit just two of the 13 three-pointers she attempted and ended up getting a black eye during the defeat on the road.

The Fever now must win Game 2 on Wednesday night in Connecticut to force a Game 3 in Indianapolis.

Clark had a powerful message for her team after the loss, saying:

"We can win. It’s not anything about the building. It’s not about the gym. It’s not about the hoops. I have all the confidence in the world in this team and everybody in our locker room does and I know we’ll be a lot better on Wednesday."

If a Game 3 is necessary, it will be played Friday night.

Andy Nesbitt

