Caitlin Clark Had Powerful Message for Her Team After Game 1 Playoff Loss to Sun
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are now a loss away from having their season come to an end after falling to the the Connecticut Sun, 93-69, in Game 1 of their playoff series on Sunday.
Clark had a dreadful game in the loss, finishing with just 11 points on 4-of-17 shooting. She hit just two of the 13 three-pointers she attempted and ended up getting a black eye during the defeat on the road.
The Fever now must win Game 2 on Wednesday night in Connecticut to force a Game 3 in Indianapolis.
Clark had a powerful message for her team after the loss, saying:
"We can win. It’s not anything about the building. It’s not about the gym. It’s not about the hoops. I have all the confidence in the world in this team and everybody in our locker room does and I know we’ll be a lot better on Wednesday."
If a Game 3 is necessary, it will be played Friday night.