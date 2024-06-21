Where Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark Rank in WNBA All-Star Voting
Rookie phenoms Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese look well on their way to earning a spot in the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game on July 20.
The WNBA released the first returns of fan All-Star voting on Friday, and there were plenty of familiar names toward the top.
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson, a five-time All-Star, was the top vote-getter with 217,773 votes. She was followed by Clark, who received 216,427 votes. Clark's Indiana Fever teammate Aliyah Boston—the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year—ranked third with 171,864 votes.
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese, who set WNBA history on Thursday becoming the first rookie to record seven consecutive double-doubles, arrived in seventh place with 118,490 fan votes.
The WNBA All-Star Game format looks a bit different this year. Team WNBA will take on Team USA in an exhibition before the Americans head to Paris for the Summer Olympics. The top-10 vote-getters will be automatically All-Stars, and anyone in the top 10 not on Team USA will make up Team WNBA.
After that, the 12 WNBA coaches will get a list of the next 36 vote-getters, and they will fill out the rest of Team WNBA's roster.
The full voting results are below. Note: An asterisk indicates that player will suit up for Team USA in the exhibition.
RANK
PLAYER
TEAM
VOTES
1
*A'ja Wilson
Aces
217,773
2
Caitlin Clark
Fever
216,427
3
Aliyah Boston
Fever
171,864
4
*Breanna Stewart
Liberty
151,984
5
Arike Ogunbowale
Wings
130,838
6
*Sabrina Ionescu
Liberty
118,949
7
Angel Reese
Sky
118,490
8
*Kelsey Plum
Aces
117,217
9
*Napheesa Collier
Lynx
103,550
10
Dearica Hamby
Sparks
97,094
11
Cameron Brink
Sparks
95,728
12
Kate Martin
Aces
91,565
13
Nneka Ogwumike
Storm
89,023
14
DeWanna Bonner
Sun
82,636
15
Jonquel Jones
Liberty
78,593
16
Kamilla Cardoso
Sky
75,513
17
NaLyssa Smith
Fever
72,719
18
Kelsey Mitchell
Fever
66,820
Fans can vote for their favorite players on WNBA.com until the voting period concludes June 29.