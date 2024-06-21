SI

Where Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark Rank in WNBA All-Star Voting

The rookie phenoms look set to team up in the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game.

Tom Dierberger

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark rushes up the court during a game against the Atlanta Dream on June 13.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark rushes up the court during a game against the Atlanta Dream on June 13. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY
Rookie phenoms Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese look well on their way to earning a spot in the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game on July 20.

The WNBA released the first returns of fan All-Star voting on Friday, and there were plenty of familiar names toward the top.

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson, a five-time All-Star, was the top vote-getter with 217,773 votes. She was followed by Clark, who received 216,427 votes. Clark's Indiana Fever teammate Aliyah Boston—the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year—ranked third with 171,864 votes.

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese, who set WNBA history on Thursday becoming the first rookie to record seven consecutive double-doubles, arrived in seventh place with 118,490 fan votes.

The WNBA All-Star Game format looks a bit different this year. Team WNBA will take on Team USA in an exhibition before the Americans head to Paris for the Summer Olympics. The top-10 vote-getters will be automatically All-Stars, and anyone in the top 10 not on Team USA will make up Team WNBA.

After that, the 12 WNBA coaches will get a list of the next 36 vote-getters, and they will fill out the rest of Team WNBA's roster.

The full voting results are below. Note: An asterisk indicates that player will suit up for Team USA in the exhibition.

RANK

PLAYER

TEAM

VOTES

1

*A'ja Wilson

Aces

217,773

2

Caitlin Clark

Fever

216,427

3

Aliyah Boston

Fever

171,864

4

*Breanna Stewart

Liberty

151,984

5

Arike Ogunbowale

Wings

130,838

6

*Sabrina Ionescu

Liberty

118,949

7

Angel Reese

Sky

118,490

8

*Kelsey Plum

Aces

117,217

9

*Napheesa Collier

Lynx

103,550

10

Dearica Hamby

Sparks

97,094

11

Cameron Brink

Sparks

95,728

12

Kate Martin

Aces

91,565

13

Nneka Ogwumike

Storm

89,023

14

DeWanna Bonner

Sun

82,636

15

Jonquel Jones

Liberty

78,593

16

Kamilla Cardoso

Sky

75,513

17

NaLyssa Smith

Fever

72,719

18

Kelsey Mitchell

Fever

66,820

Fans can vote for their favorite players on WNBA.com until the voting period concludes June 29.

