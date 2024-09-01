Caitlin Clark Ignites Electric Fever Fast Break With Another Ridiculous Bounce Pass
The Indiana Fever played the Dallas Wings in Texas on Sunday afternoon. Caitlin Clark had a slow start shooting, missing her first four shot attempts, but still impacted the pace of play as the Fever pushed the ball up the court every posession.
During the first quarter Clark grabbed a rebound and took three dribbles before throwing a three-quarter court bounce pass to Kelsey Mitchell. Mitchell caught the ball and immediately bounced it behind her back to NaLyssa Smith who made the layup.
This won't go in the stat sheet for Clark, but her willingness to throw ridiculous passes to teammates running towards the basket makes every Fever posession a thrill. It's also part of the reason she leads the WNBA in turnovers, but it's worth it when you get plays like this.
With seven games remaining after Sunday, Clark will have a shot at the WNBA record for assists in a season. As of Sunday morning she needed to average 6.5 assists a game over the next couple weeks to match Alyssa Thomas's record of 316.