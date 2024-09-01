SI

Caitlin Clark Ignites Electric Fever Fast Break With Another Ridiculous Bounce Pass

Clark got the hockey assist while Kelsey Mitchell got the behind the back basketball assist.

Stephen Douglas

Caitlin Clark threw a bounce pass from here.
Caitlin Clark threw a bounce pass from here. /
In this story:

The Indiana Fever played the Dallas Wings in Texas on Sunday afternoon. Caitlin Clark had a slow start shooting, missing her first four shot attempts, but still impacted the pace of play as the Fever pushed the ball up the court every posession.

During the first quarter Clark grabbed a rebound and took three dribbles before throwing a three-quarter court bounce pass to Kelsey Mitchell. Mitchell caught the ball and immediately bounced it behind her back to NaLyssa Smith who made the layup.

This won't go in the stat sheet for Clark, but her willingness to throw ridiculous passes to teammates running towards the basket makes every Fever posession a thrill. It's also part of the reason she leads the WNBA in turnovers, but it's worth it when you get plays like this.

With seven games remaining after Sunday, Clark will have a shot at the WNBA record for assists in a season. As of Sunday morning she needed to average 6.5 assists a game over the next couple weeks to match Alyssa Thomas's record of 316.

Published
Stephen Douglas

STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/WNBA