Caitlin Clark Threw Coolest Pass of Her WNBA Career in Record-Breaking Game
Caitlin Clark's impressive rookie season hit another high Wednesday night when she broke the WNBA record for most assists in a game with 19 in the Indiana Fever's 101-93 loss on the road to the Dallas Wings.
Clark, the No. 1 pick in last April's draft, continues to get more comfortable at the professional level and will next show off her skills in the WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday night. She finished Wednesday's game with 24 points and six rebounds to go with her 19 assists.
Her coolest pass of the night didn't lead to a bucket but it should stay in her highlight reel forever. Clark drove to the basket and dropped a nifty behind-the-back dime to Aliyah Boston, who was fouled on her shot and couldn't get it to fall.
Check this out:
That was so good.
Clark leads the WNBA with 7.8 assists a game to go along with 16.8 points and 5.8 rebounds in her rookie season.