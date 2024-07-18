SI

Caitlin Clark Threw Coolest Pass of Her WNBA Career in Record-Breaking Game

Andy Nesbitt

Jul 17, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts during the second half against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Caitlin Clark's impressive rookie season hit another high Wednesday night when she broke the WNBA record for most assists in a game with 19 in the Indiana Fever's 101-93 loss on the road to the Dallas Wings.

Clark, the No. 1 pick in last April's draft, continues to get more comfortable at the professional level and will next show off her skills in the WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday night. She finished Wednesday's game with 24 points and six rebounds to go with her 19 assists.

Her coolest pass of the night didn't lead to a bucket but it should stay in her highlight reel forever. Clark drove to the basket and dropped a nifty behind-the-back dime to Aliyah Boston, who was fouled on her shot and couldn't get it to fall.

Check this out:

That was so good.

Clark leads the WNBA with 7.8 assists a game to go along with 16.8 points and 5.8 rebounds in her rookie season.

