Caitlin Clark Expected to Return From Injury on Wednesday vs. Valkyries
Caitlin Clark is expected to return to the court on Wednesday, July 9 vs. the Golden State Valkyries, she told reporters on Tuesday.
Clark missed the last five Indiana Fever contests with a groin injury. That absence came after she missed three weeks prior because of a left quadriceps strain.
The reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year told reporters that she hopes to play in the 20-minute range on Wednesday. She is notably not a fan of time restrictions.
When Clark returns, she will be sure to team up with Aari McDonald, who coach Stephanie White says will make Clark's offensive weight load lighter. That's the Fever's plan for when Clark comes back, at least.
This is perfect timing for Clark to come back before the WNBA All-Star break. Clark is set to be a team captain for the All-Star Game on Saturday, July 19 after receiving the most votes from fans.
Despite the multiple absences already this WNBA season, Clark has managed to average 18.2 points, five rebounds and 8.9 assists this year.