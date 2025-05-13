Caitlin Clark Explains What's Boosted Her Confidence Ahead of 2025 WNBA Season
After Caitlin Clark dazzled the WNBA with her performance during her rookie season, she then impressed the Indiana Fever with her work ethic. Following her remarkable rookie year, Clark put in extensive training over the offseason to take her game to the next level.
Clark spent significant time in the weight room, looking to up her physicality and build more muscle mass to keep up with the rest of the WNBA. The results have been noticeable—Clark went viral during the offseason for the impressive muscle gain on her arms.
On the court, Clark worked on a number of skills—including her footwork for shots and creative finishes around the rim. She spent time in the film room with her coaches, who showed her tendencies and where she can improve.
Clark's routine with this training has been a key reason for confidence leading into her sophomore season.
"That's where I'm going to find my confidence coming into this next season," she told ESPN, "is just knowing I've been consistent, and whether it's been the weight room, whether it's been my skill development, my shooting."
Her consistency has certainly caught the attention of the Fever, and new coach Stephanie White, who praised Clark’s offseason effort.
"She's far beyond her years in terms of her understanding of how to work," White told ESPN. "Oftentimes you see rookies, even the great ones, where it usually takes three years for them to figure it out. She's got it figured out."
Clark will get to finally implement all her offseason work this Saturday, when the Fever begin the season against the Chicago Sky.