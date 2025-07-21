Caitlin Clark Explains Why She Laughed After Making Deep Three Over Breanna Stewart
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has spent a significant portion of the 2025 season sidelined due to injury, but she did record a signature highlight performances during the Fever's win over the New York Liberty last month.
The most memorable moment of the game came when Clark left Liberty coach Sandy Brondello and MVP forward Breanna Stewart mesmerized while hitting a three-pointer from the logo, her fifth three of the game. Stewart was guarding Clark, who stepped back and delivered the unbelievable three-pointer from near the sideline. Stewart could only laugh, and Brondello simply smiled and clapped.
While speaking on that moment to Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe on A Touch More during WNBA All-Star weekend, even Clark admitted she doesn't know how she made that shot.
“That moment I had with Stewie where I made that one over her, i don’t know how i made that shot. I barely got it over her fingertips," Clark told Bird and Rapinoe. "I just started laughing and Stewie was laughing we were both like ‘Wait what? How’d that go in?’ and Sandy was laughing behind me! It was a great picture."
Facing a Liberty team that was undefeated at that point of the season, Clark dropped a season-high 32 points with eight rebounds and nine assists while shooting 55% from the field. She recorded the highest-scoring first half of her career, and led the Fever to a 102-88 win over the Liberty, handing them their first loss of the season. Though injuries have limited Clark this season, she showed against the Liberty that when healthy, she remains as dangerous a player as any.