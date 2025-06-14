Photo of Liberty Coach Watching Caitlin Clark Hit a Three Over Breanna Stewart Is Iconic
Playing against Caitlin Clark usually gives opposing WNBA coaches headaches for obvious reasons.
Liberty coach Sandy Brondello was on the sidelines throwing everything she could at Clark in Saturday's 102-88 loss to the Indiana Fever, though it ultimately proved unfruitful as Clark flirted with a near triple double and knocked down a career-high-tying seven three-pointers.
One of those treys came against Liberty vet and two-time MVP Breanna Stewart, who did her best to fairly contest Clark's ridiculous shot but could only watch in amazement when Clark got nothing but net. The two shared a priceless moment on the court in which Stewie appeared to be laughing at just how good the second-year guard was.
A subtler detail during that moment was Brondello standing by her bench smiling after Clark's three-pointer—Clark's fifth of the first half—and even applauding the moment between the Fever and Liberty star:
Here's a video that more clearly shows Brondello tipping her proverbial hat to Clark in the background:
All class from the Liberty coach.
Brondello said during an in-game interview early on in the Liberty-Fever contest that her team needed to find ways to hinder Clark in order to secure the win. The Liberty's defense never figured out a solution, and Clark and the Fever went on to beat the last remaining undefeated team in the W.