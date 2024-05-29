Caitlin Clark Had WNBA Fans in Awe With One Incredible Sequence vs. Sparks
In this story:
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever lost at home Tuesday night to the Los Angeles Sparks, 88-82, to fall to 1-7 on the season but it wasn't because of their star rookie, as Clark finished with a career-high 30 points. She also had five assists and six rebounds in a team-high 34 minutes of action.
Clark, the No. 1 pick in last month's WNBA draft, did it all in one sequence during the second quarter when she blocked a shot, made a nice pass, and buried a long three-pointer.
WNBA fans were rightfully in awe of this moment for Clark, who continues to look more and more comfortable at the professional level.
Check this out:
Fans loved it:
Clark and the Fever will look to get their second win when they host the Seattle Storm on Thursday night.
Published