Caitlin Clark Had WNBA Fans in Awe With One Incredible Sequence vs. Sparks

Andy Nesbitt

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts to scoring three-points Tuesday, May 28, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Los Angeles Sparks defeated the Indiana Fever, 88-82. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever lost at home Tuesday night to the Los Angeles Sparks, 88-82, to fall to 1-7 on the season but it wasn't because of their star rookie, as Clark finished with a career-high 30 points. She also had five assists and six rebounds in a team-high 34 minutes of action.

Clark, the No. 1 pick in last month's WNBA draft, did it all in one sequence during the second quarter when she blocked a shot, made a nice pass, and buried a long three-pointer.

WNBA fans were rightfully in awe of this moment for Clark, who continues to look more and more comfortable at the professional level.

Clark and the Fever will look to get their second win when they host the Seattle Storm on Thursday night.

