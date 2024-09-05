Caitlin Clark Records Historic Triple-Double in Closing Seconds As Fever Beat Sparks
Throughout the history of the WNBA, there have only been two triple-doubles recorded by a rookie. Both of those belong to Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark.
Clark made history earlier this season when she became the first rookie ever to record a triple-double after achieving the feat in a loss against the New York Liberty in July. She added another to her tally on Wednesday night during the Fever's 93–86 win over the Los Angeles Sparks.
It came down to the wire, too, as Clark was able to corral the last rebound of the game in order to bring her tally to 10 for the night. She ended the win with 24 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in what was another spectacular performance from the 22-year-old.
Clark and Aliyah Boston led the game with 24 points apiece. The Fever's prized rookie drained four threes in the win and added three steals to her line. She was practically unguardable throughout the night, hitting impressive step-back threes and attacking the basket with ease. She showcased her league-best passing ability too, firing off some perfect behind-the-back dimes to teammates.
Clark has been on fire of late, winning two consecutive Player of the Week awards and also taking home Player of the Month honors. Meanwhile, the Fever have won 17 of their last 25 games and clinched the franchise's first playoff berth since 2016.
Clark is now tied for fourth all-time after recording the second triple-double of her career, trailing only Alyssa Thomas (12), Candace Parker (3) and Sabrina Ionescu (4).