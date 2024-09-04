Caitlin Clark Strengthens Rookie of the Year Case With Third Monthly Award

🏀 @Kia Rookie of the Month 🏀



Caitlin Clark averaged 24.0 PPG, 5.2 RPG and 8.5 APG to earn August rookie of the month honors for the @indianafever



This marks her third Rookie of the Month honors this szn!#KiaROTM | #WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/wzMfFyAPer