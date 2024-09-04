Caitlin Clark Strengthens Rookie of the Year Case With Third Monthly Award
Caitlin Clark added another accolade to her ever-growing resume on Wednesday when she was named August's Kia Rookie of the Month for the third time this season.
Clark posted averages of 24 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 8.5 assists per game in August to help her earn this honor. She previously won Rookie of the Month in May and July.
This honor may give her some extra momentum as the Fever prepare for the playoffs. After going 0–5 to start the season, the Fever have been dominant since the Olympic break to clinch a spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
The Indiana Fever star is locked in a tight race with Chicago Sky's Angel Reese to win the WNBA Rookie of the Year award, which will be decided after the 2024 season. Winning three Rookie of the Month titles in one season (so far) may help Clark capture the title after the season.
Clark and Reese have helped grow WNBA audiences this year as the Fever vs. Sky matchups have set viewership records three separate times this season.
Clark has broken mutliple WNBA records this season, with her most recent being her becoming the first WNBA guard to post 12 double-doubles in a single season.