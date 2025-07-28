SI

Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham Shared Hilarious Moment on Bench During Fever's Win

Andy Nesbitt

Caitlin Clark missed Sunday's win over the Sky due to her groin injury.
Caitlin Clark missed Sunday's win over the Sky due to her groin injury. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Caitlin Clark missed the Indiana Fever's win over the Chicago Sky on Sunday as she continues to deal with a groin injury suffered earlier this month. But that didn't stop her from having a whole lot of fun on the sideline.

Clark, who was seen signing autographs for a ton of adoring fans at Chicago's United Center before the game began, shared some comical moments with her teammates throughout the game.

One of those came when she thought Sophie Cunningham was getting the call to get into the game. After telling Cunningham to go check in, Clark then had to tell her to sit back down after her coach seemed to change plans.

That happens at the 12-second mark of this video:

Cunningham ended up playing 31 minutes in the 93-78 win that improved the Fever to 14-12 on the season.

Clark might not be back for a few more weeks, so she has time to improve her skills of helping her teammates know when they need to get back in a game.

More WNBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/WNBA