Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham Shared Hilarious Moment on Bench During Fever's Win
Caitlin Clark missed the Indiana Fever's win over the Chicago Sky on Sunday as she continues to deal with a groin injury suffered earlier this month. But that didn't stop her from having a whole lot of fun on the sideline.
Clark, who was seen signing autographs for a ton of adoring fans at Chicago's United Center before the game began, shared some comical moments with her teammates throughout the game.
One of those came when she thought Sophie Cunningham was getting the call to get into the game. After telling Cunningham to go check in, Clark then had to tell her to sit back down after her coach seemed to change plans.
That happens at the 12-second mark of this video:
Cunningham ended up playing 31 minutes in the 93-78 win that improved the Fever to 14-12 on the season.
Clark might not be back for a few more weeks, so she has time to improve her skills of helping her teammates know when they need to get back in a game.