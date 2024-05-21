Caitlin Clark Got Her First WNBA Technical Foul for Yelling NSFW Word at Ref
Caitlin Clark came very close to getting her first WNBA victory on Monday night, as the Indiana Fever fell to the Connecticut Sun, 88-84, in a back-and-forth thriller at home.
While Clark didn't notch her first victory, she did get the first technical foul of her WNBA career when she was seen by ESPN's cameras swearing at the ref after being called for a foul late in the fourth quarter.
Clark was upset about not getting a call a on the offensive end of the floor and she didn't hide her frustration at all, yelling something at the ref that ended with "(expletive) foul."
ESPN's Rebecca Lobo quickly agreed with the ref for making this call:
This is the play Clark was mad about:
Clark finished the game with 17 points. Next up for the Fever is a three-game road trip, which starts Wednesday night in Seattle.