Caitlin Clark Was the Victim of Two Flagrant Fouls by the Chicago Sky
Caitlin Clark had a monster game in the Indiana Fever's 100-81 win over the Chicago Sky on Friday night. Clark finished with a career-high 31 points to go along with 12 assists and four rebounds. The highlights were plentiful with Clark cooking like she was back at Iowa, making five of nine three-pointers.
Of course, it wasn't all smooth sailing for the star rookie who was the recipient of two flagrant fouls during the game. In the first half she came down on Kamilla Cardoso's foot on a jumper. The officials reviewed the play and upgraded it to a flagrant 1.
Then in the fourth quarter with about four minutes left in the game, the Fever forced a turnover and Aliyah Boston threw the ball ahead to Clark. As Clark started to dribble, Diamond DeShields ran her over from the blindside. This too would be upgraded to a flagrant.
Clark made the free throws and then exited the game to a standing ovation, raising her arms as she left the floor.
Overall, it was a pretty triumphant night for Clark. She just keeps rolling with the punches—as well as the shoves.