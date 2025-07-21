Caitlin Clark Roasted the Funny Face She Made During Scuffle With Atlanta Dream
While Caitlin Clark was unable to play in the WNBA All-Star Game this past weekend, she did have a lot of fun cheering on her teammates and taking in everything that had to do with the Fever playing host to the best players in the game.
One of the more fun things she did was appear as a guest on Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe's podcast, "A Touch More with Sue Bird & Megan Rapinoe." The two former star athletes covered a number of topics with Clark, including a hilarious moment from earlier in the season when cameras caught Clark making a funny face after getting in a scuffle in a heated game against the Atlanta Dream.
Here's that moment, when Clark and Atlanta's Rhyne Howard had words and had to be separated:
Clark could only laugh when she saw the face she made while being walked back to the bench by her Fever teammates. "I thought I was tough, and this is what I looked like," she said.
"That's not fair, I didn't actually look like that, right?," she added.
Yes, yes she did look like that.
Too funny.